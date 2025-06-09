Deborah Sullivan’s New Book, "My Friend Sam," is a Charming and Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Named Cooper Who Makes a New Friend at School That Has Autism
Sound Beach, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Deborah Sullivan, a retired elementary education teacher who taught sixth grade and kindergarten for thirty-two years, and currently lives on Long Island with her wife, has completed her most recent book, “My Friend Sam”: a captivating tale of a young boy who befriends a new student with autism at his school.
“‘My Friend Sam’ tells the story of Cooper, who is entering third grade in a new school,” writes Sullivan. “Cooper is really enjoying third grade and loves his teacher, Mr. Carpenter. Shortly after school begins, a new student joins the class.
“While the new student is out of the classroom, Mr. Carpenter explains to the class that the new student, Sam, has autism and what exactly autism is. Despite Sam’s autism, over time Cooper is able to interact with Sam, and they develop a special friendship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Deborah Sullivan’s book draws upon the author’s experiences working in education and will help inspire children to accept people for who they are, no matter their differences. With colorful artwork to help bring Sullivan’s story to life, “My Friend Sam” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Friend Sam” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
