Katie Price’s New Book, "Astro Pax," is a Charming Tale That Follows an Interstellar Traveler Who Must Repair His Ship After Crash Landing on a Mysterious Planet
Reno, NV, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Katie Price is a geological engineer by day, circus aerialist by twilight, and author and illustrator by night, and round the clock mom. Katie is eager to share with you her latest book, “Astro Pax.” This captivating tale follows a young astronaut who lives among the stars and discovers that friends, family, and wonder can always be found in the unlikeliest of places.
“Look here, I say, and meet this boy! His name is Astro Pax. He flies in space among the stars in his starship, the Parallax,” writes Price. So begins the tale of Astro Pax, cosmic adventurer, who crashes on the Planet of the Beasts. Come ride along with Pax as he encounters friendly beasts larger than life and gathers the tools and wisdom that he needs to repair his shattered ship and find his place in this awe-inspiring gargantuan galaxy of ours.
Published by Fulton Books, Katie Price’s book is a riveting tale that will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on Astro Pax’s incredible journeys. With vibrant and eye-catching artwork to help bring Price’s story to life, “Astro Pax” is sure to delight young readers and inspire them to dream of brilliant, dazzling worlds waiting to be discovered.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Astro Pax” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
