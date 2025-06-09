Marcel Robinson’s New Book, "The War of Colors," is a Powerful Novel That Explores the Devastating Impact That Racism and Hate Have in Their Fracturing of Modern Society
New York, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marcel Robinson, a published poet and songwriter whose various occupations have allowed him to explore most of Northern America, has completed his most recent book, “The War of Colors”: a compelling and thought-provoking novel that follows an honest cop whose life is destroyed by the hate and bigotry that has shattered society, and the hope for a future of healing and peace.
“You can’t see every disaster coming,” writes Robinson. “It isn’t always a vast tsunami or a volcano spewing flame and lava. Sometimes, a disaster is just a tiny crack in the sidewalk, a flake of plaster spiraling down from the ceiling. You don’t notice the crack; you don’t notice the plaster—not, that is, until suddenly the chasm opens beneath your feet or the ceiling caves in on you. That was how it was for Charlie Williams.
“One day, he was just working as an honest cop doing an honest day’s work. His partner on his beat wasn’t the nicest guy in town, perhaps, but Charlie got used to him and his little ways, so he could handle it. Racism comes in all colors, and Rick’s is the palest gray, for now. But then he falls under a malign influence, and the cracks under Charlie’s feet that didn’t bother him start to star and spread and damage more and more people. From that tiny speck, it grows, with the web engulfing not just Charlie and his family but the whole country.
“With a world in flames, a baby is born, a baby who will grow to join the band of good men who will rise and bring an end to the war of the colors. This is a book that everyone who has ever said, ‘It can’t happen here, to me,’ should read. Because it can—slowly, insidiously, but not irrevocably. Read, think—and beware.”
Published by Fulton Books, Marcel Robinson’s book serves as a call to action for readers from all backgrounds to stop ignoring the small fractures in their lives and work to stop hatred from continuing to further destroy the nation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The War of Colors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
