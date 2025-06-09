Liz Rodrigue Wooten’s Newly Released "Book of Philippians" is a Heartfelt and Insightful Bible Study Designed to Guide Readers in Their Christian Walk
“Book of Philippians” from Christian Faith Publishing author Liz Rodrigue Wooten is a personal Bible study that offers practical wisdom from the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians. Drawing from her deep passion for teaching God’s Word, Liz presents key lessons from Philippians that encourage spiritual growth and a Christ-centered life.
Eloy, AZ, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Book of Philippians”: an informative and encouraging approach to learning God’s word. “Book of Philippians” is the creation of published author, Liz Rodrigue Wooten, a devoted servant of the Lord for over sixty-five years, who has been active in ministry since she was twelve. She served as a senior pastor’s wife for twenty-nine years in Eloy, Arizona, and continues to be involved in church alongside her son, who now pastors there. Raised in South Louisiana in a deacon’s home, Liz is a mother to four children and a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her life, Liz has had a deep passion for studying and teaching the Word of God, writing many Bible studies for various age groups in her church. The Bible study she chose to publish, based on the Book of Philippians, is her heartfelt offering, and she prays that it will help others grow in their Christian walk and deepen their understanding of God’s Word.
Wooten shares, “This book is my personal Bible study of the book of Philippians. This Bible study spoke to me and my walk in Christ. One day, as I was doing my study, the Lord spoke to me and said, “What good is this study going to do just sitting on your computer?” So I am sharing what I learned and gleaned from this book.
“You will learn the book of Philippians was a letter the apostle Paul wrote to the church in Philippi. This letter was to encourage, do some disciplining, and instruct the believers in Philippi. Even though Paul wrote this letter to the church in Philippi between AD 60 and AD 62, it is very relevant to us today. I pray that everyone who reads and studies this book will glean biblical truths to help your personal walk in Christ.
“The first chapter deals with Paul’s greetings and prayers for the believers. He also gives us instructions on how to face hardships that come our way. Paul teaches us how we should conduct ourselves in our walk with Christ and what behaviors or manner of living we should portray as Christians.
“The second chapter gives us insight into how joy comes from us living in unity. Paul speaks about our attitudes as a Christian and how we should be a light to the world for Christ.
“The third chapter teaches us about focusing on God through our sufferings. Paul reminds us that as Christians, we have a goal, which is heaven, and we must press on until we reach that goal.
“The fourth chapter instructs the church how to deal with disagreements and how we should be known as Christians. He instructs us on being thankful and what we should be meditating on in our daily lives. Paul also deals in this chapter with generosity and contentment, ending with his normal salutation to the church and greetings to his fellow workers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liz Rodrigue Wooten’s new book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking spiritual growth and insight from the Book of Philippians.
Consumers can purchase “Book of Philippians” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Book of Philippians,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
