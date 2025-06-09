Liz Rodrigue Wooten’s Newly Released "Book of Philippians" is a Heartfelt and Insightful Bible Study Designed to Guide Readers in Their Christian Walk

“Book of Philippians” from Christian Faith Publishing author Liz Rodrigue Wooten is a personal Bible study that offers practical wisdom from the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians. Drawing from her deep passion for teaching God’s Word, Liz presents key lessons from Philippians that encourage spiritual growth and a Christ-centered life.