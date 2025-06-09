Terry Patterson’s Newly Released "Louisville’s Rescue Mission" is a Powerful Poetic Reflection on Redemption, Struggle, and God’s Transforming Grace
“Louisville’s Rescue Mission” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Patterson is a heartfelt and deeply personal collection of poetry that explores the internal battle of faith, addiction, and spiritual awakening through the lens of a life transformed by God.
Louisville, KY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Louisville’s Rescue Mission,” a stirring and honest collection that captures the raw emotion of one man’s spiritual journey from brokenness to healing, is the creation of published author, Terry Patterson.
Patterson shares, “This small book displays the battle that takes place inside every person who strives to find meaning in a vain world. The poems reveal the heart of someone whom God used—through their failures, addictions, and loneliness—to truly reveal Himself.
“What is now a book was once a shelter.
Who is now an author was a broken man who found grace.
The poems within expose the pain…
The scriptures within explain the gain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Patterson’s new book offers readers an honest and moving look at how God can take a life marked by hardship and use it to inspire hope, healing, and redemption.
Consumers can purchase "Louisville's Rescue Mission" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Louisville's Rescue Mission," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories