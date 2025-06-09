Kurt Ledbetter’s Newly Released "Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark" is a Whimsical and Faith-Centered Children’s Tale Filled with Adventure and Charm
“Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurt Ledbetter is a delightful and imaginative story that brings a playful perspective to the classic biblical narrative, teaching lessons of teamwork, faith, and purpose through fun animal characters.
Brevard, NC, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark”: a creative and heartwarming tale that reimagines the story of Noah’s Ark through the eyes of two unlikely animal heroes. “Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark” is the creation of published author, Kurt Ledbetter, a college graduate who was born in Torrance, California. Now he is sixty years old and residing in Brevard, North Carolina.
Ledbetter shares, “Follow the adventures of Matthew Millipede and Penelope Pig as they inadvertently become two foremen for Noah's ark.
“With only God's message to Noah in mind, see how they organize all their fun loving friends to help with the construction of the ark.
“Fulfilling God's new covenant with man, millipede, and pig alike!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurt Ledbetter’s new book is a joyous and faith-affirming children’s story that blends biblical themes with lighthearted storytelling, perfect for young readers and families alike.
Consumers can purchase “Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
