Kurt Ledbetter’s Newly Released "Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark" is a Whimsical and Faith-Centered Children’s Tale Filled with Adventure and Charm

“Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurt Ledbetter is a delightful and imaginative story that brings a playful perspective to the classic biblical narrative, teaching lessons of teamwork, faith, and purpose through fun animal characters.