Karl L. Hoessel’s Newly Released "The Camel" is a Compelling Biblical Fiction That Reimagines the Life of the Rich Young Ruler Who Walked Away from Christ
“The Camel: Conversations of a Man Who Turned Away from Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karl L. Hoessel is a thought-provoking narrative that explores the imagined life and internal struggle of the man from Mark 10 who walked away from Jesus after being challenged to give everything to follow Him.
Appleton, WI, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Camel: Conversations of a Man Who Turned Away from Jesus”: a powerful and imaginative exploration of one of Scripture’s most haunting encounters. “The Camel: Conversations of a Man Who Turned Away from Jesus” is the creation of published author, Karl L. Hoessel, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and began his journey in ministry after graduating from Carthage College in 1966 and teaching English in Japan, where he also met and married his wife. After returning to the U.S., he earned a Master of Divinity and served as a Lutheran pastor in Wisconsin. His passion for mission work led him and his wife back to Japan, where they founded Siloam International Christ Church in Yamaga City. The church became a hub for international outreach, sponsoring an orphanage and helping build five churches in India over fifteen years. Karl retired from pastoral ministry in 2012 and now resides in Appleton, Wisconsin, with his wife.
Hoessel shares, “The Gospel of Saint Mark 10:17–23 records the account of a 'rich young man' who has an encounter with Jesus, Yeshua—His Hebrew name—that ends in sadness. In seven verses, the young man goes from great anticipation to disappointment. He approaches Yeshua with confidence, asking Him a question: 'What must I do to inherit eternal life?' He hopes this will hit the mark and elicit a good response from the rabbi who, he has heard, is wise and will have a good answer for him. But when he hears from Yeshua that he must, 'Go sell all he has and give his money to the poor,' he is stunned and turns away, defeated. In all of Yeshua’s recorded accounts, there are none like this.
“What becomes of this rich young man? What might have motivated him to seek out Yeshua? How must he have dealt with Yeshua’s command? What is the drama of his life, and how is he and his family impacted by it? Zakai, the name I’ve given the man, was a real man whose biography we know nothing of. Take a closer look at the text. This is his story, as I’ve imagined it, in the context of the real events of Yeshua’s final days on earth and the years that follow.
“Yeshua speaks of a camel and how impossible it would be for it to pass through the eye of a needle. Zakai realizes that he is that camel. This is the story of Zakai’s struggle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karl L. Hoessel’s new book offers a reflective and deeply human story that invites readers to consider what it truly means to follow Jesus—and the cost of walking away.
Consumers can purchase “The Camel: Conversations of a Man Who Turned Away from Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Camel: Conversations of a Man Who Turned Away from Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
