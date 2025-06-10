Karl L. Hoessel’s Newly Released "The Camel" is a Compelling Biblical Fiction That Reimagines the Life of the Rich Young Ruler Who Walked Away from Christ

“The Camel: Conversations of a Man Who Turned Away from Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karl L. Hoessel is a thought-provoking narrative that explores the imagined life and internal struggle of the man from Mark 10 who walked away from Jesus after being challenged to give everything to follow Him.