Rickey Kale’s Newly Released “We Are All in School Here!” is a Heartfelt Spiritual Reflection on Life’s Lessons Through Faith and Everyday Experiences
“We Are All in School Here!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rickey Kale is an inspiring collection of real-life stories that reveal God’s guidance in everyday moments and encourage readers to recognize life as a continual classroom for spiritual growth.
Fallon, NV, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “We Are All in School Here!”: a sincere and thought-provoking narrative that blends faith, personal testimony, and life’s unpredictability into a compelling reflection on God’s presence in the ordinary. “We Are All in School Here!” is the creation of published author, Rickey Kale, a devoted husband to Jody, father to Tracy and Elizabeth, and grandfather to six grandchildren. He had a long career in the meat industry, followed by thirteen years as a bus operator in Santa Cruz. A man of deep faith, Rickey is passionate about sharing Jesus with others, journaling prayer requests, and co-leading a Bible study with Jody. He enjoys staying active through pickleball and power jogging, and cherishes travel experiences like an Alaskan cruise and a trip to Hawaii. Despite multiple serious injuries and a long battle with prostate cancer since 2007, Rickey finds strength in his unwavering trust in God's sovereignty. His life reflects a commitment to faith, family, and encouraging others wherever he goes.
Kale shares, “This is a book of seven chapters. Each chapter includes experiences me and my wife, Jody, have encountered. You will journey along with us as we share in detail each episode as it unfolds. We will remind you that even though your experiences are most likely different, there will be a common thread.
“This common thread is, we all go through life and life’s ups and downs. We all get up in the morning ready to see where the day will take us. Some days the lesson can be very obvious, and others more subtle.
“Jody’s and my experiences most often have a beginning, a middle, and an end—like any good story. There, of course, are exceptions to this generalization.
“After chapter 3, you will read an addendum. Because as you know life, has its twists and turns. And things in life are not always in sequential order.
“This having been said, we believe that we all have looked back and saw how God had to put the pieces together for His perfect timing to occur. As we read in Jeremiah 29:11–13, God has plans for us. We also read in Isaiah 55:8–9 that God’s thoughts are higher than our thoughts and His ways are higher than our ways. So to be good students here on earth, it definitely helps to surrender our will to God’s will. No, we haven’t been created to be robots. However, we all enjoyed hearing from our earthly teachers when they told us it was going to be an open-book test. His Word is an open book.
“The one and only complete textbook is God’s Word, the Bible. It’s God-breathed, as 2 Timothy 3:16–17 teaches. We all have gone left when we should have gone right or right when we should have gone left. God allows that so we can see for ourselves that His path is better for us.
“You will read how Jody and I, like yourselves, have gotten off track. And it may remind you how God’s Holy Spirit will gently nudge us back on the proper path to take. Unlike our well-meaning earthly parents or even our workplace bosses, God’s correction helps us to grow our faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rickey Kale’s new book is an encouraging and faith-filled invitation to view life’s struggles and blessings as part of God’s divine curriculum, offering wisdom and inspiration to readers at every stage of their journey.
Consumers can purchase “We Are All in School Here!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We Are All in School Here!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
