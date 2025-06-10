Amanda Ronale’s Newly Released "Keen" is a Heartwarming Tale of a Spirited Dog Who Follows His Heart in Search of True Belonging
“Keen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda Ronale is a delightful story about a champion-bred dog who chooses friendship and family over fame, capturing the joy of loyalty, determination, and love.
New York, NY, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Keen”: a charming and uplifting story of one dog’s journey to find where he truly belongs. “Keen” is the creation of published author, Amanda Ronale, who is from a small town about sixty miles north of St. Louis, Missouri. She has enjoyed writing and telling stories nearly all her life. Amanda loves spending time with her family. She particularly loves hiking and camping with her two children and their dog, Keen.
Ronale shares, “Keen is destined to be a champion show dog. However, he likes to play and spend time with the neighborhood kids. He doesn’t enjoy the courses or the agility exercises. He does enjoy spending time at the main house and spending time with Ms. Jessica, his instructor. So Keen makes a plan and tries to get himself a family instead of spending years earning trophies like his mother and father had. Read more to find out if Keen is successful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Ronale’s new book is a touching tribute to individuality, companionship, and the courage to choose a different path.
Consumers can purchase “Keen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Keen,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
