Carole Johnson’s Newly Released "Delivered from Hell on Earth" is a Raw and Powerful Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and Personal Transformation
“Delivered from Hell on Earth: Turning Tragedy into Triumph” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carole Johnson is an inspiring and deeply personal account of overcoming unimaginable hardships through unwavering faith and a commitment to healing and helping others.
El Cerrito, CA, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Delivered from Hell on Earth: Turning Tragedy into Triumph”: a gripping and courageous autobiography that shines a light on life’s darkest moments while offering hope and strength through God’s grace. “Delivered from Hell on Earth: Turning Tragedy into Triumph” is the creation of published author, Carole Johnson, who was born and raised in San Francisco but now lives in Contra Costa County. She has three beautiful daughters, a handsome son, and an adorable granddaughter. Through the grace of God, Carole has overcome so much in her life—child abuse, growing up in foster care and group homes, teenage pregnancy, domestic violence, addiction, homelessness, and jail over twenty-five years ago. Carole has been a Community Activist since 2007, fully committed to serving her community and doing all she can to empower others to be the change we need.
Johnson shares, “This book describes Carole’s tumultuous journey as a daughter of Chinese immigrants who struggled with their five children in a strange country. Carole’s life experiences are unlike those of most Chinese American women. Growing up in the inner city presented many challenges, but Carole developed a strong faith in God, which empowered her to overcome numerous obstacles that would have been almost impossible for the average person to endure.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carole Johnson’s new book is a compelling testament to the human spirit’s capacity for redemption and purpose. With candid storytelling and heartfelt reflections, Johnson invites readers into her remarkable journey of survival and her mission to turn tragedy into triumph—for herself and for others.
Consumers can purchase “Delivered from Hell on Earth: Turning Tragedy into Triumph” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Delivered from Hell on Earth: Turning Tragedy into Triumph,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
