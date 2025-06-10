Jeanette Golden’s Newly Released "Honey in the Rock" is an Inspiring Memoir of Faith, Provision, and God’s Guidance Through Life’s Most Difficult Seasons
“Honey in the Rock” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanette Golden is a moving collection of personal testimonies showcasing God’s faithfulness, provision, and redemptive power.
Hemphill, TX, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Honey in the Rock,” an inspiring and heartfelt account of one woman’s journey from brokenness to bold faith through God’s provision and calling, is the creation of published author, Jeanette Golden.
Golden shares, “Honey in the Rock refers to the honey God provided for the Israelites as they wondered through the desert. During the hard times, He is our rock and our provider. In this book, Jeanette Golden shares personal stories of God’s provision and guidance during times of indecision and struggle. She shares how meeting God in the secret place changed her life and moved her into her calling of ministry. Her personal stories of miracles and answered prayers will inspire and encourage you.
“Jeanette shares her journey from church layman to pastor to her current leadership role as the Aglow International president of North Central Texas. God promises He will light our path and direct our steps. Jeanette’s story is an example of His fulfilled promises.
“If you are desiring a deeper relationship with God and needing strategy and divine direction from heaven, this book is for you.
“Jeanette Golden’s first book, The Warrior Inside, details her horrific childhood. As a young girl, Jeanette was caught up in a web of poverty and sexual and physical abuse. In her early teenage years, Jeanette made a decision that she would not allow the past circumstances to define her future. Throwing a few things in a sack, she left her house of horror and found a place of refuge, living under a bridge.
“A loving family became aware of her homeless situation and adopted her and raised her as their own. Under the guidance of her new mom, Barbara Kurtz, Jeanette received Christ, and her life was never the same.
“Jeanette earned her bachelor of science degree, fell in love, and married Dr. Gary Golden. Together, she and Gary built a new life in Hemphill, Texas. They have three sons and have been blessed with five grandchildren.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanette Golden’s new book is a testimony to the power of God’s redemptive love and the beauty of a life surrendered to Him.
Consumers can purchase “Honey in the Rock” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Honey in the Rock,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
