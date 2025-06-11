Elba Martinez’s Newly Released "Where’s My Wabby Dabby?" is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Tale of Childhood Curiosity and Love
“Where’s My Wabby Dabby?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elba Martinez is a charming children’s story that captures the magic of imagination as a little girl embarks on a whimsical backyard adventure to find her beloved grandfather.
Spring Hill, FL, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Where’s My Wabby Dabby?”: a delightful and tender story that blends wonder, emotion, and the innocence of a child’s perspective. “Where’s My Wabby Dabby?” is the creation of published author, Elba Martinez, a dedicated pastor’s wife and mother of four.
Elba Martinez shares, “Eva is a little girl with a big imagination. She talks to animals and insects, and only she understands them. Her Papa leaves on a trip, and she forgets he told her he was leaving. In the morning, she goes outside in search of answers. She is sure someone will tell her where her Papa went. Eva sees a bird, a squirrel, and an ant in her backyard. She knows someone will have the answer she is looking for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elba Martinez’s new book is a beautifully illustrated and emotionally engaging story that gently helps children process absence and explore the power of love, imagination, and communication with the world around them.
Consumers can purchase “Where’s My Wabby Dabby?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where’s My Wabby Dabby?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
