Jerry Black’s Newly Released “My Walk With Rhea: Rod and Staff Comfort” is a Heartfelt Memoir About Love, Faith, and Guidance Through Life’s Challenges
“My Walk With Rhea: Rod and Staff Comfort” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Black is a deeply personal and inspirational story of how faith, love, and obedience to God's guidance transformed his life, especially through his relationship with Rhea.
Royston, GA, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Walk With Rhea: Rod and Staff Comfort”: an intimate and inspiring memoir about the profound changes faith can bring to one’s life, especially when it is guided by God’s divine love. “My Walk With Rhea: Rod and Staff Comfort” is the creation of published author, Jerry Black, a Vietnam veteran who holds a BS degree in mathematics and an MS degree in computer science from Georgia Tech.
Black shares, “He thought he was managing his life on his own. Then God showed up and brought a few changes, Rhea being the greatest change. The new life that emerged was full of adventure, disappointment, satisfaction, trials, and fulfillment. But most of all, it was filled with divine love and romance. The sense of duty shared and obligations conquered through their relationship were derived from discerning God’s voice and obeying His commands. They followed rod and staff guidance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Black’s new book invites readers to experience a powerful story of transformation and faith-driven love.
Consumers can purchase “My Walk With Rhea: Rod and Staff Comfort” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Walk With Rhea: Rod and Staff Comfort,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
