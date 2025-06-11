KJ Leigh’s Newly Released "Twisted Grief with Grandma’s Memoir" is a Poignant and Insightful Look at Grief, Healing, and Legacy
“Twisted Grief with Grandma’s Memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author KJ Leigh is a heartfelt blend of personal reflection and professional insight that challenges conventional views on grief and celebrates generational wisdom through storytelling.
New York, NY, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Twisted Grief with Grandma’s Memoir”: a compelling exploration of complicated grief interwoven with the heartfelt memories of a cherished grandmother. “Twisted Grief with Grandma’s Memoir” is the creation of published author, KJ Leigh, a dedicated daughter and mother who holds a nursing degree from York Technical College and was certified in hospice and palliative nursing as a registered nurse. KJ is a historian of Upstate South Carolina and has spent over five years researching and writing stories as a community hospice nurse.
KJ Leigh shares, “What a mess. Life doesn’t get more challenging than when KJ aims to diffuse hospice myths and drop a few bombs in 2020. According to the statistics, most people experience uncomplicated grief after a loss, but what about the rest of us? The hot mess expresses. KJ has leaned into the discomfort and let go of today’s cultural normalities to process grief in a healthy way. Based on the five stages of grief, Twisted Grief provides insight into the method behind the madness in an attempt to shine light in a dark place.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KJ Leigh’s new book offers readers a candid and courageous narrative that encourages a deeper understanding of personal loss and the healing power of shared memory.
Consumers can purchase “Twisted Grief with Grandma’s Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Twisted Grief with Grandma’s Memoir,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
