Author Alma Perez’s New Book, "Little Steps," is a Charming Story of a Corgi Who is Very Self-Conscious About His Short Legs But Learns to Appreciate Who He is

Recent release “Little Steps” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Alma Perez is a heartfelt tale that centers around Einstein, a corgi who longs to have long legs to fit in with his friends. But when Einstein learns about why corgis have such short legs, he learns to appreciate how he looks and love himself.