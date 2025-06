Author Alma Perez’s New Book, "Little Steps," is a Charming Story of a Corgi Who is Very Self-Conscious About His Short Legs But Learns to Appreciate Who He is

Fulshear, TX, June 09, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Alma Perez, a teacher and mother of two boys who loves to teach and motivate children to enjoy reading, has completed her new book, “Little Steps”: a riveting story of a corgi who learns to love himself after being self-conscious about his short legs.“‘Little Steps’ is a story of a corgi that is self-conscious about his short legs,” writes Perez. “He wants to look like his friends. He thinks that if he has longer legs, he will be faster and able to jump higher. He learns why he is made the way he is from a good friend and learns to love who he is.”Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Alma Perez’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Einstein’s journey to gain self-confidence and learn to appreciate his short legs. With colorful artwork to help bring Perez’s story to life, “Little Steps” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them understand that everyone is made different for a reason and to be proud of who they are.Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Little Steps" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.