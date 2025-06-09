Author Brenden Haukos’s New Book, "Pit FC," is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around an Unsanctioned Fighting Event Where Fights Confront Their Deepest Fears and Desires
Recent release “Pit FC” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Brenden Haukos is a riveting novel that centers around a dangerous fighting event streaming anonymously online that takes place in an arena known only as the Pit, where fights are forced to face their deepest fears and desires as they fight for the championship.
Waite Park, MN, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brenden Haukos, who lives in central Minnesota, has completed his new book, “Pit FC”: a mesmerizing novel that explores a mysterious fighting event in which legends must battle it out in an arena known only as the Pit.
“An action-packed fantasy that should appeal to fans of MMA everywhere, ‘Pit FC’ tells the story of a four-day event—completely unsanctioned and highly illegal—that is being broadcast from an anonymous woodland location onto YouTube for millions of live viewers,” writes Haukos.
“A place of ultimate truth, the Pit confronts eight fighters with their deepest fears and their loftiest desires. Don’t miss this opportunity to get an in-depth look into the minds of such legends of the sport as Warhole Eleven, Two Hawks, and Juniper Jinn—or to see them fight for the Pit Fighting Championship!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Brenden Haukos’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they delve into the world of underground fighting. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Pit FC” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers in suspense right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Pit FC" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
