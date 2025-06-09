Author J. Michael Sloan’s New Book, "The Most Dangerous Game," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Team of Fbi Agents Who Must Stop Russia from Starting World War Three
Recent release “The Most Dangerous Game” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author J. Michael Sloan is a stirring tale that follows a team of FBI agents as they investigate the circumstances of a missing Russian submarine and the intentions of its captain. But as their investigation continues, they soon discover a larger plot that threatens the entire world.
New York, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J. Michael Sloan, whose deep devotion to the United States and NATO alliance gives him a sense of purpose to protect and serve those he cares about as well as those he will never meet, has completed his new book, “The Most Dangerous Game”: a riveting novel that follows FBI agents as they work to stop Russia from enacting their plans that could start the next World War.
“A Russian submarine is reportedly lost just south of the Bering Sea, but a day later, her captain is found alive and well, talking to a couple of people (a Venezuelan spy and an undercover Ukrainian agent) in Caracas,” writes Sloan. “A deep-cover intelligence unit called Bedell, Donovan, & Spencer assign former FBI agents Hank Schmidt, McGeorge Johnson, and James Johnson to ascertain where the sub is and what the captain’s intentions are. Accompanied by Jordan Graham, a former assistant US attorney for the southern district of New York, the team uncover a conspiracy that threatens the unity of NATO’s support of Ukraine as it fends off an invasion from Russia that involves nuclear weapons in Brussels, Hamburg, and Gdansk.
“All isn’t as it seems. Allies become villains and villains become allies as Hank and his team work against time to try to stop the Russians and Venezuelans from launching a nuclear attack on European soil that could lead directly to World War 3.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, J. Michael Sloan’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling story of suspense and espionage, leading to a showdown in which the fate of the entire world hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and compelling, “The Most Dangerous Game” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "The Most Dangerous Game" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
