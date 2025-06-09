Author J. Michael Sloan’s New Book, "The Most Dangerous Game," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Team of Fbi Agents Who Must Stop Russia from Starting World War Three

Recent release “The Most Dangerous Game” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author J. Michael Sloan is a stirring tale that follows a team of FBI agents as they investigate the circumstances of a missing Russian submarine and the intentions of its captain. But as their investigation continues, they soon discover a larger plot that threatens the entire world.