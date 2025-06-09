Author Christopher "Bear" Cross’s New Book, “Y.G.B.S.M.: Darkness Falls Early Book 1 - Concrete Dreams,” Follows a Nurse and Navy Veteran Across Two Thrilling Adventures
Recent release “Y.G.B.S.M.: Darkness Falls Early Book 1 - Concrete Dreams Book 2” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Christopher "Bear" Cross is compelling collection of two stories that centers around Michael James Edgehill, a registered nurse who finds himself trapped in a mysterious world and, later, must investigate a missing physician’s disappearance while fighting a mysterious fire.
Casa Grande, AZ, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christopher "Bear" Cross, a veteran of the US Navy and an ER nurse, has completed his new book, “Y.G.B.S.M.: Darkness Falls Early Book 1 - Concrete Dreams Book 2”: a riveting collection of two epic stories that blend together reality and fantasy as a registered nurse finds himself pulled into wild adventures.
In “Darkness Falls Early,” readers are introduced to Michael James Edgehill, who, after being kicked out of the Navy for saving a civilian’s life, drives home early, only to end up lost in a strange and different world. Can he help his new friends defeat a terrifying enemy, and can they get him back home?
The second entry in this collection, “Concrete Dreams,” will transport readers as fires are frightening the East Bay, and some people can see a face in the flames. Add to this, a respected physician is missing. Michael has to juggle the investigation and his nursing job to get to the bottom of this. But even with his new team, does he have a chance of success? And whose face is that anyways?
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Christopher "Bear" Cross’s enthralling series will captivate readers as they follow along on Michael’s adventures as he becomes a reluctant hero. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Y.G.B.S.M.: Darkness Falls Early Book 1 - Concrete Dreams book 2” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Y.G.B.S.M.: Darkness Falls Early Book 1 - Concrete Dreams book 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories