Author Christopher "Bear" Cross’s New Book, “Y.G.B.S.M.: Darkness Falls Early Book 1 - Concrete Dreams,” Follows a Nurse and Navy Veteran Across Two Thrilling Adventures

Recent release “Y.G.B.S.M.: Darkness Falls Early Book 1 - Concrete Dreams Book 2” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Christopher "Bear" Cross is compelling collection of two stories that centers around Michael James Edgehill, a registered nurse who finds himself trapped in a mysterious world and, later, must investigate a missing physician’s disappearance while fighting a mysterious fire.