Author Carol E. Maynard’s New Book, "The Twilight Rescue," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Rescue Her Scientist Father After He is Kidnapped by the Government
Recent release “The Twilight Rescue” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carol E. Maynard is a compelling tale set in the future that follows Sophie, a young middle schooler whose scientist father goes missing. After discovering he has been kidnapped by the government, Sophie, her android friend, and a team of her father’s colleagues must find a way to free him from the government’s grip.
Westerly, RI, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carol E. Maynard, who teaches elementary and middle school and currently lives on the southern coast of Rhode Island, has completed her new book, “The Twilight Rescue”: a riveting story of a young middle schooler who must search for her father who has gone missing for months.
“Sophie Cooper, a middle school student, lives in a village of tiny houses twenty years in the future,” writes Maynard. “People are struggling to survive in a world where a warming climate and shifting geographical features present many challenges. Sophie’s father, Ben, is an aerospace engineer who has been missing for many months. Ben’s fellow scientists suspect that he was kidnapped by government forces and being held against his will. Sophie, along with Ben's colleagues, and Ainsley, an android who becomes Sophie’s friend, set out to rescue Ben. The band of rescuers encounter many roadblocks as they attempt their rescue mission. Help comes from a very unexpected source. Will they succeed in rescuing Ben? Do they all return home safely? One thing is certain: Sophie’s view of the world is about to change forever.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Carol E. Maynard’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s goal to inspire readers and encourage them to contemplate challenges brought on by climate change and the resulting upheavals to society. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Twilight Rescue” is sure to captivate readers, leading them on a thrilling journey that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "The Twilight Rescue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
