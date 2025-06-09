Author Carol E. Maynard’s New Book, "The Twilight Rescue," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Rescue Her Scientist Father After He is Kidnapped by the Government

Recent release “The Twilight Rescue” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carol E. Maynard is a compelling tale set in the future that follows Sophie, a young middle schooler whose scientist father goes missing. After discovering he has been kidnapped by the government, Sophie, her android friend, and a team of her father’s colleagues must find a way to free him from the government’s grip.