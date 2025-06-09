Author Howard L. Sherman’s New Book, "In Service of the Lord," is a Compelling Novel Exploring the Threat of Religious Ideology Invading and Dismantling Democracy
Recent release “In Service of the Lord” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Howard L. Sherman is a powerful tale that explores two dangerous and ongoing threats to American democracy. From religion controlling the government to the dismantling of women’s rights, “In Service of the Lord” serves as a powerful warning to how quickly democracy and civil liberties can be taken away.
Lenox, MA, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Howard L. Sherman has completed his new book, “In Service of the Lord”: an eye-opening look at the dangers that religious involvement in American politics can have on society, and a potential future in which American democracy has been overrun and lost forever.
Author Howard L. Sherman graduated from Ithaca College in 1970 and from St. John’s University Law School in 1973 earning a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. He practiced law as a litigator for forty-five years before retiring in 2018. He also worked as a municipal government reporter between college and law school. Blessed with a wonderful wife, Robin, and two children and two stepchildren, as well as six grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Sherman greatly enjoys spending time with his family.
“‘In Service of the Lord’ is an action thriller addressing two primary issues that (I believe) threaten our democracy,” writes Sherman. “It begins with a successful plot to bomb an abortion clinic and explores the toxic involvement of religion in American politics. In this context, it also addresses the rights of women in our society.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Howard L. Sherman’s enthralling tale is a clarion call to action, challenging readers to stand up against oppression and threats to democracy before it’s too late. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “In Service of the Lord” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "In Service of the Lord" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Author Howard L. Sherman graduated from Ithaca College in 1970 and from St. John’s University Law School in 1973 earning a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. He practiced law as a litigator for forty-five years before retiring in 2018. He also worked as a municipal government reporter between college and law school. Blessed with a wonderful wife, Robin, and two children and two stepchildren, as well as six grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Sherman greatly enjoys spending time with his family.
“‘In Service of the Lord’ is an action thriller addressing two primary issues that (I believe) threaten our democracy,” writes Sherman. “It begins with a successful plot to bomb an abortion clinic and explores the toxic involvement of religion in American politics. In this context, it also addresses the rights of women in our society.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Howard L. Sherman’s enthralling tale is a clarion call to action, challenging readers to stand up against oppression and threats to democracy before it’s too late. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “In Service of the Lord” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "In Service of the Lord" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories