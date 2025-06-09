Author Athena Koz’s New Book, "Blood of the Gods," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows a Nurse Who Becomes Infected with Experimental Blood, Changing Her Life Forever

Recent release “Blood of the Gods” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Athena Koz is a compelling tale that follows Ava Clark, a registered nurse who accidentally becomes infected with experimental blood. As Ava undergoes an incredible transformation, she must seek out the truth about her contaminated blood and what is actually happening to her.