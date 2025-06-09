Author Athena Koz’s New Book, "Blood of the Gods," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows a Nurse Who Becomes Infected with Experimental Blood, Changing Her Life Forever
Recent release “Blood of the Gods” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Athena Koz is a compelling tale that follows Ava Clark, a registered nurse who accidentally becomes infected with experimental blood. As Ava undergoes an incredible transformation, she must seek out the truth about her contaminated blood and what is actually happening to her.
New York, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Athena Koz, who worked as a medic in the US Army and later worked for several years in hospital emergency rooms, has completed her new book, “Blood of the Gods”: a riveting story of a nurse whose blood becomes tainted with an experimental substance, leaving her a changed woman who must adapt to mysterious changes in her life.
“Ava Clark, a registered nurse, gets an exciting new job in a research hospital,” writes Koz. “One day, she bumps into a man carrying a secret vial. It breaks, and she is cut with the glass, and her blood is contaminated with the substance. The doctor who invented the experimental blood sample is murdered. She starts a wild journey discovering herself and who she really is. Her dreams are so real, and she wonders what is happening to her. Is she going crazy? Are they dreams or real-life? Can she move between dimensions? Did she kill the doctor? She ends up finding herself, her past, and her future.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Athena Koz’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Ava down her twisted journey to discover who she is following her incident, and what it will take to regain control of her life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Blood of the Gods” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Blood of the Gods" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
