Author Lortz’s New Book, "The Flag I Stand For," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Makes a Startling Discovery That She Must Protect from the Government
Recent release “The Flag I Stand For” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lortz is a compelling novel that follows Lesz, a young girl who discovers a T. rex deep within the forest. Shocked at this incredible discovery, Lesz decides to run away in order to shield her dinosaur and protect it from the government’s grip.
New York, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lortz, a pen name for three sisters who live in Abingdon, Virginia, has completed their new book, “The Flag I Stand For”: a thrilling story of a young girl and her journey to protect her newly discovered dinosaur friend from government agents who wish to capture it for their own purposes.
“It took me a moment to see him in the leaves,” writes Lortz. “I could make out the small figure in the fading light. As I drew closer, I could see what it was. It wasn’t a human, nor was it an animal. It was a dinosaur, a T. rex, to be precise. I could tell it was still a baby. What am I saying? It’s a dinosaur!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lortz’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic tale of bravery in the face of dangerous government enemies. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Flag I Stand For” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Lesz and Dino’s desperate search for freedom.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Flag I Stand For" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
