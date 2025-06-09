Author Lortz’s New Book, "The Flag I Stand For," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Makes a Startling Discovery That She Must Protect from the Government

Recent release “The Flag I Stand For” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lortz is a compelling novel that follows Lesz, a young girl who discovers a T. rex deep within the forest. Shocked at this incredible discovery, Lesz decides to run away in order to shield her dinosaur and protect it from the government’s grip.