Author Sandra Shields New Book, "My Specials," is a Charming Story That Shares a Mother’s Journey in Watching Her Three Daughters Grow Up and Leave Home
Recent release “My Specials” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sandra Shields is a captivating story of a mother as she reflects upon the lives of her three daughters and her experiences in watching them grow up and set out on their own. Throughout this story, the mother chooses to trust in her children’s intuitions as they make their choices for the future.
Fresno, TX, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Shields, a loving wife, mother, and mental health professional from Texas, has completed her new book, “My Specials”: a heartfelt and thought-provoking book that centers around a mother who watches her three daughters grow up, and leave home, reflecting on how the different choices they each make affects their lives and futures.
Author Sandra Shields founded Shades of Beauty, a non-profit targeting young girls between the ages of 5 to 17 that aims to teach reliance on God and build self-esteem, self-assurance, independence, and promote respect and unity. This organization was birthed out of her own experiences as a child with self-esteem issues, lack of confidence, and fears. In August 2020, as the last of her children prepared to leave home to pursue a college degree, Sandra created the blog site, A Boomer’s Diary. Her desire was to blog her experiences, thoughts, and goals in hopes of connecting with other baby boomers. Through transparency and honest testimony of her life with God, it was her dream to encourage, motivate, and let others know they’re not alone.
“Parenting has always been a dream for this mom,” writes Shields. “From the beginning, plans were made to ensure her children had everything needed. Parenting was an investment into the lives of those most important, her daughters. The children went to the best schools, were involved in extracurricular activities and their dreams were encouraged, without question. As each child prepared to leave home, mom struggled with fear and apprehension about her beautiful girls being ok, their inner light continuing to be nurtured. One by one each daughter left and one by one they were challenged with friendships and love interests that affected their lives. The light that was nurtured and shown so brightly as they grew up was in jeopardy as each experienced a more independent lifestyle.
“This book looks at a mom’s journey with her three daughters leaving home. The light they possessed when they left, were soon challenged by their choices in relationships. The fear of one’s children’s light being dimmed by their choices is a fear that could be experienced by other parents. The light that our children possess is one that parents want to see brightened, not dimmed.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sandra Shields engaging tale will delight readers as they discover the joy in watching one’s child navigate their challenges and find their light as they make their own way in the world. With colorful artwork to help bring Shields story to life, “My Specials” is a moving tribute to the lasting love shared between a mother and her daughters.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "My Specials" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
