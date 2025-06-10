Author Sandra Shields New Book, "My Specials," is a Charming Story That Shares a Mother’s Journey in Watching Her Three Daughters Grow Up and Leave Home

Recent release “My Specials” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sandra Shields is a captivating story of a mother as she reflects upon the lives of her three daughters and her experiences in watching them grow up and set out on their own. Throughout this story, the mother chooses to trust in her children’s intuitions as they make their choices for the future.