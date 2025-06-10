Author Bart Mahrer’s New Book, "It's a Silver Lining!" is a Memoir of Lessons Gleaned from Reflecting on Past Mistakes and Triumphs That Have Defined the Author’s Life
Recent release “It's a Silver Lining!” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bart Mahrer is a poignant account that follows the author as he reflects on nearly four decades of personal and professional trials and triumphs, revealing how life’s challenges can often contain hidden blessings. With heartfelt honesty and wisdom, Mahrer shows how every setback can be a chance for growth.
Chandler, AZ, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bart Mahrer, a loving father and grandfather who has been a real estate agent for thirty-seven years, has completed his new book, “It's a Silver Lining!”: a stirring account that documents the various insights and life lessons the author has learned throughout his struggles, revealing how life’s most difficult moments can be fuel for growth, wisdom, and success later on.
“My name is Bart Mahrer, and I have spent almost four decades as a real estate agent,” shares Mahrer. “When times were good, they were very good. But there were times when it was anything but easy. All my time was essentially spent trying to stop a fully loaded ship from hitting the rocks. After much angst and reflection, I found that the ship needed to hit the rocks, and it did! I cannot tell you what a relief it was to make that discovery. Once that concept was established, I could then begin the rebuilding process on a stronger and more responsible foundation. Part of the rebuilding process involved going back through my life and looking for the ‘instances’ where things seemed painful or difficult and following the rest of the story to its conclusion. There was always a silver lining. So the seemingly bad usually turned out to be in my favor. I found that in virtually every instance, my life was enhanced, not degraded, by the result. How do you think that knowledge will benefit your life?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bart Mahrer’s engaging series will challenge readers to reflect on their own challenges, inviting them to rethink their definitions of failure and success. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “It’s a Silver Lining!” is an uplifting read that’s sure to resonate with audiences from all walks of life, reminding them that, even in life’s messier moments, there is always hope and a chance for renewal.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "It's a Silver Lining!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
