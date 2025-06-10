Author Bart Mahrer’s New Book, "It's a Silver Lining!" is a Memoir of Lessons Gleaned from Reflecting on Past Mistakes and Triumphs That Have Defined the Author’s Life

Recent release “It's a Silver Lining!” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bart Mahrer is a poignant account that follows the author as he reflects on nearly four decades of personal and professional trials and triumphs, revealing how life’s challenges can often contain hidden blessings. With heartfelt honesty and wisdom, Mahrer shows how every setback can be a chance for growth.