Author Britney Waters’s New Book, "Within the Waters," is a Compelling Story That Follows One Woman’s Journey of Love and Survival After Her World Comes Crumbling Down
Recent release “Within the Waters” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Britney Waters is a gripping novel that follows a young woman to Palm Beach, Florida, where she begins building a life for herself, a knock at the door results in things being destroyed. With everything now on the line, Azairy must find a way to survive and protect those she loves before it’s too late.
Spring, TX, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Britney Waters, a courageous author who loves adventure, manifesting, and helping others, has completed her new book, “Within the Waters”: a stirring tale of one woman’s fight for survival after the life she has crafted turns into an utter nightmare.
Waters writes, “‘Love and law, the essence of masking the truth, the myths in everyday lives. If I tell my story now, no other can tell it when I transform—transcend. Excited, nervous. It took years, storms, and three childbirths to write thee.’
“In another place, Midwestern of Texas, a girl boards a jet down to Palm Beach, Florida. She took a chance, made all the right choices, finished school, opened a business, married, and donated fruits. Soon, the door to her home came crashing down. Traditional, using a female at her weakest, as bait, all to bring down yet another dominating male, who beat the system at their own game. The feds made one mistake, defining her as their object to squeeze. ‘When millions of dollars are involved, so are lives,’ a well-respected female lawyer quotes.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Britney Waters’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Azairy’s search for truth and safety as everything she has ever known is slowly torn down around her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Within the Waters” is a character-driven drama that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Within the Waters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
