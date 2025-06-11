Author Byron Roy Bierwag’s New Book, "The Mausoleum," is a Gripping Supernatural Novel That Follows an Agent Sent from Hell to Capture the Soul of a Young Girl

Recent release “The Mausoleum” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Byron Roy Bierwag is a compelling novel that centers around Claire, a young girl who watches a small Nevada town from the pits of Hell and is sent to Earth on a mission to capture a young girl’s soul. However, she must recruit a death knight in order to achieve her mission or risk failure.