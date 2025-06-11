Lynn Stuhr’s Newly Released “Above All Else, Guard Your Heart!” is a Compelling Exploration of Personal Growth and Biblical Wisdom
“Above All Else, Guard Your Heart!: Why We Do What We Do How We Can Change Wisdom from Proverbs 4:23” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Stuhr is an insightful guide that delves into the reasons behind human behavior and offers a faith-based approach to transformation through biblical principles.
Franksville, WI, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Above All Else, Guard Your Heart!”: a thought-provoking resource for anyone seeking to understand the motivations behind their actions and how to align their choices with God’s wisdom. “Above All Else, Guard Your Heart!” is the creation of published author, Lynn Stuhr, a retired financial advisor. Before changing his career to financial services, he spent nearly ten years in full-time church work as a Christian schoolteacher, a church education director, and a youth group leader.
Stuhr shares, “Ever wonder why we do what we do? Especially when what we do doesn’t make sense or fit the vision we have of ourselves. Ever wonder why we don’t do what we should do? Especially if we know what we should do is good for us and others. Failing to do what is right is senseless! Yet, at many times, we fail to do what we know we should. Why? In Proverbs 4:23 (NIV), God provides a simple explanation. He says it’s all about our spiritual hearts. And He commands us to “guard our hearts above all else!” In this book, you’ll discover why we do what we do or don’t do and how we can change. It’s a simple, quick read, but oh, so helpful!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Stuhr’s new book offers readers a spiritually enriching and practical approach to self-awareness and positive change through biblical wisdom.
Consumers can purchase “Above All Else, Guard Your Heart!: Why We Do What We Do How We Can Change Wisdom from Proverbs 4:23” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Above All Else, Guard Your Heart!: Why We Do What We Do How We Can Change Wisdom from Proverbs 4:23,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories