Protective Enclosures Company Launches New The TV Shield PRO™ Outdoor Digital Signage Kiosk

Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) Launches The TV Shield PRO™ Kiosk: A Rugged, All-In-One Outdoor Digital Signage Solution
Altamonte Springs, FL, June 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Protective Enclosures Company (PEC), a leader in innovative display protection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of The TV Shield PRO™ Kiosk. The TV Shield PRO™ Outdoor Digital Signage Kiosk is a sleek, rugged, weatherproof, and tamper-resistant TV and digital display enclosure designed for commercial outdoor environments. Built in the USA and engineered with outdoor-rated powder-coated steel, this pedestal-mounted TV and digital signage kiosk is ideal for use across a wide range of industries including retail, hospitality, government, education, transportation, and more. This affordable solution provides businesses with a secure, weatherproof, and aesthetically pleasing solution for their digital display and kiosk needs. It also enables businesses to select their preferred TV or display with features of their choice to place inside the enclosure, and it allows customers to replace only the TV or display in the future instead of needing to replace the entire kiosk.
Durability and Protection
Crafted from outdoor-rated, powder-coated steel, The TV Shield PRO Kiosk offers exceptional resistance to rain, saltwater air, dust, moisture, extreme temperatures, and tampering. Its robust construction and shatterproof front panel ensure that digital displays remain operational and protected.
Sleek and Professional Design
Designed with both functionality and aesthetics in mind, The TV Shield PRO Kiosk features a sleek, picture frame-inspired design that seamlessly integrates into high-end environments. Its modern appearance enhances the visual appeal of any location while providing top-tier protection for digital signage displays.
Enhanced Security Features
Security is paramount in outdoor digital signage applications. The TV Shield PRO Kiosk is equipped with a dual-chambered key lock system, offering superior theft and tamper resistance. This advanced locking mechanism ensures that displays and internal components remain secure, deterring unauthorized access and potential vandalism.
Installation and Maintenance
The TV Shield PRO Kiosk is designed for quick and easy installation, minimizing downtime and labor costs. Its user-friendly design allows for straightforward maintenance, ensuring that businesses can keep their digital signage systems running smoothly with minimal effort.
Versatile Application Across Industries
Ideal for a wide range of industries, The TV Shield PRO Kiosk is perfect for applications in retail, hospitality, entertainment, education, transportation, financial institutions, and more. Its versatility makes it an excellent choice for businesses looking to enhance customer engagement through dynamic digital content in outdoor settings.
About Protective Enclosures Company
Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) is an A+ BBB rated, privately held, US-based manufacturer of affordable, lightweight, weatherproof, and secure protective enclosures for TVs and digital displays/signage. With a focus on customer satisfaction and product excellence, PEC’s enclosures are used in over 47,500 locations in 58 countries as of 2025.
For more information about The TV Shield PRO Kiosk and other display protection solutions, visit www.thedisplayshield.com.
Media Contact:
Protective Enclosures Company
Phone: 1-800-331-2628
Email: info@protectiveenclosures.com
Website: www.thedisplayshield.com
