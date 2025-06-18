Epic Owl Launches New Service to Help Small Businesses Turn Engagement Into Revenue
Small businesses can now turn their social media profiles into lead magnets and revenue streams.
Covina, CA, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Many small businesses are pouring most of their digital marketing budgets into social media, but the results just aren’t adding up. While social media platforms are full of potential, most SMBs don’t have the tools or know-how to turn that potential into real growth.
That’s where Epic Owl comes in.
This US-based boutique digital marketing agency has just rolled out a range of new services designed specifically to help small businesses make the most of social media for marketing, lead generation, and real revenue results.
The goal is to help businesses across California and the United States build powerful social media presences that not only look good but also drive real results and revenue growth.
Their philosophy is simple: social media is as much of a connection game as it is a numbers game.
By focusing on meaningful engagement and tailored strategies, Epic Owl consistently delivers results that exceed industry standards.
Clients have reported engagement rates exceeding 10%, significantly above the typical 2–4% benchmark for strong performance.
Beyond engagement, these campaigns have delivered measurable business outcomes. In one instance, a client gained over 5,000 email sign-ups in just 60 days and generated $40,000 in revenue from a single ads campaign.
“We know the industry inside out, and we believe that agility and creativity are our superpowers,” said Keren Dinkin, Founder & CEO of Epic Owl. “Our clients aren’t just getting a social media manager—they’re getting a partner who understands how to turn engagement into profit.”
What Makes Epic Owl Different
Epic Owl is not just another digital marketing agency. Clients get:
1. Practical Solutions with a Creative Spirit: The team blends storytelling with strategy to create content that actually connects with the audience and drives results. No fluff, just thoughtful ideas backed by data and industry insights.
2. One Point of Contact: Every client works directly with a dedicated project lead: no more chasing updates or re-explaining briefs.
3. All-in-One Support: From setting up social media profiles to driving leads and executing performance marketing campaigns, Epic Owl provides end-to-end services tailored to meet the unique goals and budgets of small businesses.
4. Real Results, Not Just Promises: From helping brands scale followers fast to building over 100+ websites that convert, Epic Owl focuses on delivering results that matter.
5. Custom Strategy, Always: No cookie-cutter plans. Just insights, creativity, and performance metrics for bespoke campaign planning.
A Global Perspective with a Personal Touch
As a woman-led agency, Epic Owl brings both international insight and a personalized approach to every client engagement. Under the leadership of founder Keren Dinkin, whose deep marketing experience and cultural fluency shape the agency’s work, Epic Owl helps brands build meaningful connections with their audiences and grow strategically, all while staying budget-conscious.
About Epic Owl:
Epic Owl is a boutique digital marketing agency specializing in social media management, content creation, and digital growth for small and mid-sized businesses. Known for its creative agility, hands-on project management, and commitment to measurable results, Epic Owl has been consistently helping brands soar above the noise and achieve lasting business success.
Ready to turn your social presence into profit? Book a free consultation today.
Contact
Keren Dinkin
+1-661-977-6043
epicowl.io
