Signature Smile Designs – Bradford Adopts New Methods to Minimize Pain During Treatment
FDA-Cleared Devices Now in Use to Support Needle-Free and Low-Anxiety Dental Procedures
Bradford, PA, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For many individuals, the fear of needles remains one of the most significant barriers to seeking timely dental care. Signature Smile Designs – Bradford has taken steps to address this concern by introducing two patient-centered technologies that minimize or eliminate the need for traditional dental injections. The clinic recently implemented the Synapse Dental Pain Eraser and the Onset Buffering Pen, both designed to improve comfort during routine procedures.
The Synapse Dental Pain Eraser is an FDA-cleared device that uses electric micro-pulses to numb the treatment area. It can be used in procedures such as cleanings, extractions, and orthodontic adjustments, reducing or eliminating the need for traditional local anesthesia injections.
In addition to the Pain Eraser, the practice is incorporating the Onset Buffering Pen, a delivery system that adjusts the pH of local anesthetics. This adjustment helps minimize the initial sting of an injection and enables faster onset of numbness, which can contribute to a smoother overall experience during treatment.
“These technologies offer additional options for patient comfort and can be particularly helpful for individuals who may have avoided dental care due to fear or sensitivity,” said Dr. John Monsman, lead dentist at the practice. “Our aim is to provide care that is both effective and considerate of individual patient needs.”
Signature Smile Designs continues to offer a range of general and restorative dental services with a focus on using up-to-date equipment and approaches. The integration of needle-free and buffering technologies reflects broader trends in the dental field toward improving access and reducing barriers to care.
A demonstration of the new technology is available on the clinic’s official website: https://www.signaturesmiledesigns.com/bradford-pa/our-services/oral-surgery/
About Signature Smile Designs – Bradford
Signature Smile Designs – Bradford is a dental practice offering comprehensive oral healthcare services in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Under the direction of Dr. John Monsman, the clinic provides preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry with an emphasis on comfort and clinical excellence.
Contact:
Dr. John Monsman
Signature Smile Designs – Bradford
197 Interstate Parkway
Bradford, PA 16701
Phone: (814) 368-4492
https://www.signaturesmiledesigns.com/bradford-pa
