WOWMD’s Natural Adult Gummies Are Here — Trust in Nutrition That’s Honest, Simple, and Science-Backed
Six science-backed, great-tasting gummy formulations deliver beauty, wellness, metabolism support, cardiovascular & cognitive health, and restorative sleep—all in one chewable.
Claymont, DE, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WOWMD, a pioneer in accessible, research-driven nutritional solutions, today announced the launch of WOWMD New Adult Gummies, its first-ever line of adult-focused functional gummies. Drawing on over a decade of expertise in premium, science-backed products, this new gummy category makes it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy targeted, high-quality nutrition on the go—no water required.
A Chewable Revolution in Daily Wellness
WOWMD New Adult Gummies - translate the brand’s core values—affordability, quality, and efficacy—into a chewable format engineered for superior taste and compliance. Each of the six debut SKUs harnesses clinically studied ingredients to address specific health goals:
WOWMD Hair Vitamin Gummies
Key Benefit: It supports hair strength, growth & shine*
Star Ingredient(s): Biotin + Vitamins C/E/D
WOWMD Collagen Pectin Gummies
Key Benefit: It enhances skin elasticity & nail health*
Star Ingredient(s): Collagen Peptide + Biotin + Zinc
WOWMD ACV Power Gummies
Key Benefit: Aids digestion, metabolism & energy*
Star Ingredient(s): Apple Cider Vinegar Extract + Vitamin B12
WOWMD Multi-Vitamins Gummies
Key Benefit: Boosts immunity, energy & vitality*
Star Ingredient(s): A/C/D/E + B-Complex
WOWMD Omega Fish Oil Gummies
Key Benefit: Promotes heart, brain & joint health*
Star Ingredient(s): DHA & EPA
WOWMD Sleep Well Gummies
Key Benefit: Supports restful sleep & relaxation*
Star Ingredient(s): Melatonin + Passionflower Extract
Convenience Meets Clinical Rigor
Developed by WOWMD’s in-house panel of PhDs, naturopathic doctors, and registered dietitians, the New Adult Gummies employ gummy-specific technology to maximize bioavailability while delivering a delicious, fruit-forward taste.
Formulated without GMOs, gluten, or artificial colors and flavors, each gummy is made in GMP-certified, FDA-inspected facilities in the U.S.
As per Dana Ellis Hunnes PhD, MPH, RD, WOWMD New Adult Gummies, redefines how adults incorporate targeted nutrition into their daily routines—combining the rigor of science with the delight of a chewable. This launch underscores their mission to make evidence-based wellness accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for everyone.
Spotlight on WOWMD’s Natural Adult Gummies
WOWMD’s Natural Adult Gummies bring the brand’s commitment to honest, science‑backed nutrition into a single, convenient chewable format. Each of the six formulations is designed around clinically studied, targeted ingredients to support specific health goals—whether it’s beauty, wellness, metabolism, cardiovascular and cognitive health, or restorative sleep.
Get details - https://www.wowmd.com/collections/adult-gummies/
Formulations & Key Benefits:
Hair & Beauty: Strengthens hair follicles, enhances shine, and supports skin elasticity
Wellness & Immunity: Boosts overall vitality, energy levels, and immune defenses
Metabolism & Digestion: Aids healthy digestion, metabolic function, and sustained energy
Cardiovascular & Cognitive: Promotes heart health, brain function, and joint support
Restorative Sleep: Encourages relaxation and more restful, restorative sleep
Highlighted Ingredients: Biotin, collagen peptides, apple cider vinegar extract, essential vitamins (A/C/D/E, B‑complex), DHA & EPA, melatonin, and botanical extracts such as passionflower—each selected for its clinically backed efficacy.
Key Features:
Naturally flavored and vegan‑friendly
No high‑fructose corn syrup, GMOs, gluten, or artificial colors/flavors
Made in GMP‑certified, FDA‑inspected U.S. facilities
Consumer Feedback:
“These gummies make it effortless to cover my daily nutrition—delicious and effective!”
Whether you choose to focus on beauty, immunity, energy, heart and brain support, or sleep, WOWMD’s Natural Adult Gummies offer a simple, enjoyable way to incorporate targeted, science‑backed nutrition for everyday routine.
About WOWMD
For over a decade, WOWMD has been committed to guiding customers on their journey to optimal health with premium, science-backed nutritional health products. With a team of PhDs, naturopathic doctors, and registered dietitians, WOWMD crafts products in GMP-certified, FDA-inspected facilities, ensuring quality, potency, and affordability for all.
Disclaimer: The product specification and the claims made about this product have not been evaluated by the United States FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
*Results may vary. If you are taking medication, have a medical condition, or are under the age of 18, consult your physician before using this product. Immediately discontinue use and consult your physician if you experience any adverse reaction to this product.
A Chewable Revolution in Daily Wellness
WOWMD New Adult Gummies - translate the brand’s core values—affordability, quality, and efficacy—into a chewable format engineered for superior taste and compliance. Each of the six debut SKUs harnesses clinically studied ingredients to address specific health goals:
WOWMD Hair Vitamin Gummies
Key Benefit: It supports hair strength, growth & shine*
Star Ingredient(s): Biotin + Vitamins C/E/D
WOWMD Collagen Pectin Gummies
Key Benefit: It enhances skin elasticity & nail health*
Star Ingredient(s): Collagen Peptide + Biotin + Zinc
WOWMD ACV Power Gummies
Key Benefit: Aids digestion, metabolism & energy*
Star Ingredient(s): Apple Cider Vinegar Extract + Vitamin B12
WOWMD Multi-Vitamins Gummies
Key Benefit: Boosts immunity, energy & vitality*
Star Ingredient(s): A/C/D/E + B-Complex
WOWMD Omega Fish Oil Gummies
Key Benefit: Promotes heart, brain & joint health*
Star Ingredient(s): DHA & EPA
WOWMD Sleep Well Gummies
Key Benefit: Supports restful sleep & relaxation*
Star Ingredient(s): Melatonin + Passionflower Extract
Convenience Meets Clinical Rigor
Developed by WOWMD’s in-house panel of PhDs, naturopathic doctors, and registered dietitians, the New Adult Gummies employ gummy-specific technology to maximize bioavailability while delivering a delicious, fruit-forward taste.
Formulated without GMOs, gluten, or artificial colors and flavors, each gummy is made in GMP-certified, FDA-inspected facilities in the U.S.
As per Dana Ellis Hunnes PhD, MPH, RD, WOWMD New Adult Gummies, redefines how adults incorporate targeted nutrition into their daily routines—combining the rigor of science with the delight of a chewable. This launch underscores their mission to make evidence-based wellness accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for everyone.
Spotlight on WOWMD’s Natural Adult Gummies
WOWMD’s Natural Adult Gummies bring the brand’s commitment to honest, science‑backed nutrition into a single, convenient chewable format. Each of the six formulations is designed around clinically studied, targeted ingredients to support specific health goals—whether it’s beauty, wellness, metabolism, cardiovascular and cognitive health, or restorative sleep.
Get details - https://www.wowmd.com/collections/adult-gummies/
Formulations & Key Benefits:
Hair & Beauty: Strengthens hair follicles, enhances shine, and supports skin elasticity
Wellness & Immunity: Boosts overall vitality, energy levels, and immune defenses
Metabolism & Digestion: Aids healthy digestion, metabolic function, and sustained energy
Cardiovascular & Cognitive: Promotes heart health, brain function, and joint support
Restorative Sleep: Encourages relaxation and more restful, restorative sleep
Highlighted Ingredients: Biotin, collagen peptides, apple cider vinegar extract, essential vitamins (A/C/D/E, B‑complex), DHA & EPA, melatonin, and botanical extracts such as passionflower—each selected for its clinically backed efficacy.
Key Features:
Naturally flavored and vegan‑friendly
No high‑fructose corn syrup, GMOs, gluten, or artificial colors/flavors
Made in GMP‑certified, FDA‑inspected U.S. facilities
Consumer Feedback:
“These gummies make it effortless to cover my daily nutrition—delicious and effective!”
Whether you choose to focus on beauty, immunity, energy, heart and brain support, or sleep, WOWMD’s Natural Adult Gummies offer a simple, enjoyable way to incorporate targeted, science‑backed nutrition for everyday routine.
About WOWMD
For over a decade, WOWMD has been committed to guiding customers on their journey to optimal health with premium, science-backed nutritional health products. With a team of PhDs, naturopathic doctors, and registered dietitians, WOWMD crafts products in GMP-certified, FDA-inspected facilities, ensuring quality, potency, and affordability for all.
Disclaimer: The product specification and the claims made about this product have not been evaluated by the United States FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
*Results may vary. If you are taking medication, have a medical condition, or are under the age of 18, consult your physician before using this product. Immediately discontinue use and consult your physician if you experience any adverse reaction to this product.
Contact
WOWMDContact
John Harris
+1 (800) 986-9321
www.wowmd.com
John Harris
+1 (800) 986-9321
www.wowmd.com
Categories