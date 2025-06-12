Brian Van Cleave’s Newly Released "The Walls Fell Down: Walking in Faith for Victory" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith, Obedience, and Overcoming Life’s Challenges
“The Walls Fell Down: Walking in Faith for Victory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian Van Cleave is a compelling blend of biblical teaching and personal testimony that encourages readers to embrace obedience as the key to spiritual victory.
Dayton, OR, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Walls Fell Down: Walking in Faith for Victory”: a thought-provoking and faith-affirming work that highlights the power of obedience in a believer’s journey. “The Walls Fell Down: Walking in Faith for Victory” is the creation of published author, Brian Van Cleave, who has been a minister of the Gospel for forty-seven years. He retired from his position as senior pastor of the McMinnville Foursquare Church after twenty-five years of service. Brian is now serving at CalvaryMac as an assistant pastor, overseeing the senior’s ministry. Brian is a licensed substitute for the McMinnville school district and continues to coach the seventh-grade tackle football team at Duniway Middle School. Brian is an accomplished guitarist and a “not so accomplished” golfer. Brian and Robann have been married for forty-six years and reside in Dayton, Oregon. They have three adult children and eight grandchildren. He is the author of Jesus: A Man’s Man and Out of the Wilderness.
Brian Van Cleave shares, “Brian Van Cleave’s The Walls Fell Down is written in the same storytelling style as his previous two books, Jesus: A Man’s Man and Out of the Wilderness. Through personal life stories and the challenges Joshua and the children of Israel faced in conquering the Promised Land, Brian shows that the foundation of a Christian’s walk of faith with Christ is obedience. This obedience is not a legalistic list of dos and don’ts but a way to join God into a victorious outcome!
The author weaves solid biblical teaching with personal life lessons to paint a unique and practical picture of how obedience in our walk of faith will bring us freedom and joy as we see walls that have been blocking our path tumble before us.
Whether you read it just once or dig deeper with the study guide, this book will speak to, inspire, and motivate you into a deeper understanding of what it means to become a faith-filled obedient Christian.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Van Cleave’s new book is a powerful resource for those seeking to strengthen their faith, find encouragement, and discover the blessings of walking in obedience with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Walls Fell Down: Walking in Faith for Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Walls Fell Down: Walking in Faith for Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
