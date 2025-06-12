Cassandra Leigh’s Newly Released "Undeniable Faith" is a Powerful True Story of Survival, Healing, and the Life-Changing Grace of God
“Undeniable Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cassandra Leigh is a deeply personal memoir that explores the painful realities of abuse and emotional trauma, and the extraordinary faith that brought healing, freedom, and purpose through God's love.
New York, NY, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Undeniable Faith”: a raw and inspiring account of enduring hardship and discovering the miraculous power of God’s deliverance. “Undeniable Faith” is the creation of published author, Cassandra Leigh, a lifelong Michigan resident who enjoys country living with her husband of over thirty-two years, their pampered pet King, and remains close to her two sons, daughter-in-law, and six grandchildren. Her passion for writing began with a promise she made to God at age thirteen—to share her story if He helped her survive the hardships of her life. Now free from abuse and the pain of her past, Cassandra writes to testify to God’s transformative power and love. She believes that just as God delivered her, He can bring healing and hope to others who trust Him. Writing her story was a deeply spiritual process, guided by the Holy Spirit, especially during difficult moments of recalling trauma. Cassandra hopes her journey will inspire others to see how God can turn any life around for good.
Cassandra Leigh shares, “'Undeniable Faith' is a true story of faith in God and the miracles that he can do for you if you give him half the chance. I trusted God with my life at an early age, and throughout my life, I came back to him, for he was the constant friend I came running to help me navigate the lies and deception of my family of birth and the abuse I endured at the hands of relatives long before I was a teenager, compounding the mistakes by running from my past. No one knew the hurt I carried privately for many years as I was a young girl in public school trying to survive adolescence like any other student during the eighties, being bullied and name-called by classmates for no reason at all. As I grew and gained freedom, I thought I was free from the constant input of my sister and my family, but was I? The monster that plagued my mind chased me for years and continued to chase me until my God set me free. These horrific memories almost destroyed my life and my relationships until God healed me and set me free. Join me in the journey of my life, love, and the healing that can only come from God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cassandra Leigh’s new book offers a moving testimony of how trusting in God’s promises can bring light to even the darkest places. Readers seeking hope, healing, and spiritual encouragement will find Leigh’s story both relatable and inspiring.
Consumers can purchase “Undeniable Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Undeniable Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories