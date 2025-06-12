Dr. Michael Maffucci’s Newly Released "Submission and Authority: God’s Design for Order" is a Powerful Exploration of Biblical Principles for Restoring Balance in Life
“Submission and Authority: God’s Design for Order” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Michael Maffucci is a thought-provoking guide that unveils how biblical principles of submission and authority can transform lives, relationships, and society by bringing divine order to chaos.
Statesville, NC, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Submission and Authority: God’s Design for Order”: an insightful study of God’s foundational design for structure and harmony in every aspect of life. “Submission and Authority: God’s Design for Order” is the creation of published author, Dr. Michael Maffucci, a 1970 graduate of Moody Bible Institute, where he studied pastoral theology and majored in New Testament Greek. After graduating from Moody, he did further studies at Tennessee Temple University and Hyles Anderson College.
After being baptized in the Holy Spirit in 1973, he studied under the ministry of Dr. Bob Yandian in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was ordained under Grace Fellowship in Tulsa. He has been a pastor for over fifty years and has started three churches.
He is presently ordained under Pastor J. B. Whitfield at Agape Faith Church in Clemmons, North Carolina.
Pastor Maffucci holds a bachelor of theology and a master of theology degree from Impact University, where he has been an instructor in New Testament Greek and Bible Theology since 2009. Sinc, he has completed his doctorate in theology from Life Christian University.
Dr. Maffucci shares, “We live in a world that is out of order. Governments, churches, marriages, education, and families are in a state of utter chaos. The cause of all this chaos is our departure from God’s principles of submission and authority on the spiritual level and on the natural level.
“By using biblical principles, Dr. Maffucci explains how you can repair any disorder in your life. Are you ready for a change from confusion to order in all your affairs?
This book will set you free if you act on the principles found in it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Michael Maffucci’s new book is a compelling resource for those seeking to break free from confusion and embrace God’s blueprint for stability and peace.
Consumers can purchase “Submission and Authority: God’s Design for Order” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Submission and Authority: God’s Design for Order,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
