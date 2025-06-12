Charles C Edgar’s Newly Released "My Road to Miracle Marti" is a Moving Memoir of Love, Loss, Faith, and Perseverance
“My Road to Miracle Marti” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles C Edgar is an inspiring story of a man’s journey through personal struggles, profound loss, and unwavering faith, offering encouragement to readers facing their own trials.
Liverpool, NY, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Road to Miracle Marti”: a heartfelt and deeply personal memoir that invites readers into a life shaped by perseverance, transformation, and enduring love. “My Road to Miracle Marti” is the creation of published author, Charles C Edgar, who has lived in New York State most of his life. He grew up on Long Island and currently resides in Syracuse. He is a retired mathematics professor who once received the New York State Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. He still enjoys encouraging others and spending time with friends and family.
Edgar shares, “This book is about my life struggles: how a child who grew up with a learning disability became a professor. How someone who started out as an atheist became a follower of Jesus. It is about a man who stood by his first wife’s side while she battled multiple sclerosis. A widower who remarried and stood by his second wife’s side during her own struggles with cancer.
“It is because of my walk with Jesus that I was able to care for my wives and endure the hardships along the way. It is also why I have written this book—to be an encouragement to others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles C Edgar’s new book offers readers a powerful testament to the strength of faith, the healing found in love, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of life’s most difficult trials.
Consumers can purchase “My Road to Miracle Marti” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Road to Miracle Marti,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
