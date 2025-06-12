Carol Tierney’s New Book, "My Little Home: Volume 2," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Named Karla Who is Determined to Learn About God’s Love
Broken Arrow, OK, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carol Tierney, who graduated in children’s ministry from Rhema Bible College, has completed her most recent book, “My Little Home: Volume 2”: a riveting tale set during the Civil War that follows the adventures of a young girl who tries her best to live a life with God’s teachings in mind.
Author Carol Tierney has worked with Pastor Willie George at Church on the Move in Tulsa, focusing on the Kids on the Move curriculum. This experience inspired her to write her “My Little Home” series. Along with her husband, Carol now attends St. Stephens Methodist Church in Broken Arrow, where they continue learning about Jesus's mercies. They also have three rescue dogs. One of her rescue dogs, Buddy, is a featured star throughout the pages.
In “My Little Home: Volume 2,” readers are reintroduced to young Karla as she and her family experience a year of struggles and triumphs, beginning with Thanksgiving. As she encounters challenges and obstacles along her way, Karla tries to focus on remembering God’s love and teachings to help guide her through the difficulties she and her family endure.
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Tierney’s book came about following the passing of the author’s adoptive daughter Carmen, which led to Carol turning to writing as a way to process her grief and feel close to Carmen. With relatable characters and valuable life lessons, “My Little Home: Volume 2” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to forge ahead through whatever challenges they may face with God by their side.
Proceeds from the sale of Tierney’s book will be donated to the SPCA of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Little Home: Volume 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
