Trip Schweighardt and Natalie and Katherine Watson’s New Book, “Floyd, the Ice Cream-Eating Dragon: A Bedtime Story,” is a Charming Story of a Frost-Breathing Dragon
Wayne, NJ, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Trip Schweighardt, with his granddaughters Natalie and Katherine Watson, has completed his most recent book, “Floyd, the Ice Cream-Eating Dragon: A Bedtime Story”: a charming story of a dragon who manages to save the day with his magical frost breathe that he has developed from eating nothing but ice cream.
Author Trip Schweighardt lives in Wayne, New Jersey, with his wife, Linda. A father of three and grandfather of six, he is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine.Though it’s his first book to be published, Trip has been telling stories to young people for many years as Pack 104’s cubmaster.
Natalie Watson is eleven years old and enjoying her last year in elementary school. Whether it’s swimming on her swim team, hiking with her family, or biking around town, she’s always looking for her next adventure. Kat Watson is nine years old, and loves theatre, dancing, singing, gardening, and helping others.
“Princesses Natalie and Katherine leave behind the castle home where they lived with their king and queen parents and younger brother, Prince Jack,” write Trip, Natalie, and Katherine. “On the journey into the woods, the princesses meet a lonely ice cream–eating dragon named Floyd. Feeling sorry for their new friend, they decide to bring him back to their castle where they hope he’ll find happiness. This adventurous trip home leads to Floyd saving the day and lots of ice cream eating!”
Published by Fulton Books, Trip Schweighardt and Natalie and Katherine Watson’s book initially began as a babysitting story Trip would tell Natalie and Katherine, which he now shares with other children in the hopes of bringing them smiles and laughter alongside their new friend, Floyd.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring this imaginative story to life, “Floyd, the Ice-Cream Eating Dragon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this magical adventure of friendship and acceptance over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Floyd, the Ice Cream-Eating Dragon: A Bedtime Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
