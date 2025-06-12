Brian Rudolph’s New Book, "Angel in the Breeze," is a Powerful Novel That Centers Around One Man’s Journey to Find Himself Following the Sudden Loss of His Mother
Venice, FL, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brian Rudolph, a devoted husband and father who, in addition to his role as a program manager at a large insurance and risk management firm, also enjoys volunteering as a local community theater actor, has completed his most recent book, “Angel in the Breeze”: a poignant and compelling tale that follows a young man who, after his mother’s sudden passing, must learn to navigate life without her.
“The wind chimes, a gift from Liam’s mother, jingled softly in the breeze,” writes Rudolph. “They were a constant in a life that was anything but. His father had left before Liam was born. His mother, Serena, was a celebrated singer, her voice a wave of emotion that drew crowds wherever she went. Liam, a bright-eyed boy with a mop of unruly brown hair, was her constant companion.”
“At just five years old, he’d witnessed her rise on stages, encountering an array of characters, from devoted stagehands to musicians and soul-searching fans, all drawn in by his mother’s ethereal voice. When tragedy strikes and he loses his mother suddenly, Liam transforms his grief into gratitude, realizing that even though they navigated different cities and faced different challenges, kindness and love would always connect them. As he learns to navigate life without her, he finds in the wind chimes a melody. And in every note played, he knows Serena’s spirit resonates a song that will never truly end.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brian Rudolph’s book draws inspiration from the author’s late mother, a gifted singer, whose legacy profoundly impacted his life. Following her sudden passing, Brian utilized songwriting as a coping mechanism after receiving her personal wind chimes as a gift.
Deeply personal and character-driven, “Angel in the Breeze” is a beautiful tale of healing after grief and finding a way to remember those who have passed while learning to continue on with life in their honor.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Angel in the Breeze” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
