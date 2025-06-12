Author Arthur Steers’s New Book, "Lord with a Hood: Volume 1," is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Journey to Understand God Through His Struggles and Trials

Recent release “Lord with a Hood: Volume 1” from Covenant Books author Arthur Steers centers around Lord with a Hood, who must face difficult challenges throughout his life that test his faith and relationship with God. However, through trusting in Christ and holding him within his heart, Lord with a Hood discovers just how powerful God can be in helping his followers overcome life’s struggles.