Author Arthur Steers’s New Book, "Lord with a Hood: Volume 1," is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Journey to Understand God Through His Struggles and Trials
Recent release “Lord with a Hood: Volume 1” from Covenant Books author Arthur Steers centers around Lord with a Hood, who must face difficult challenges throughout his life that test his faith and relationship with God. However, through trusting in Christ and holding him within his heart, Lord with a Hood discovers just how powerful God can be in helping his followers overcome life’s struggles.
O'Fallon, MO, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Arthur Steers, who lives in O’Fallon, Missouri, and has a heart for Jesus in creative concepts, has completed his new book, “Lord with a Hood: Volume 1”: a stirring tale that follows the titular characters as he learns the importance of trusting in Christ in order to overcome whatever challenges life may present.
“Lord with a Hood must face what seems impossible, but God reminds us to lift our eyes to him because the impossible is possible,” writes Steers. “Lord with a Hood also had problems like understanding and patience. Lord with a Hood, you will see, has to reflect on what he sees to see, and he asks when it will end. God says you can’t win every battle, but if we have Jesus, the war is already won. When we see the world, we see there is no hope; but God doesn’t see what is on the outside but what is on the inside. He is the God of hope, love, grace, and so much more.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Arthur Steers’s new book is inspired by the author’s own personal struggles he has endured in life, mainly the loss of his brother and grandmother, and how Jesus was there to help see him through those dark moments. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Lord with a Hood: Volume 1” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to see the ways in which God can help anyone who is willing to allow Him into their lives.
Readers can purchase “Lord with a Hood: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
