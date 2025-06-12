Author Kyrelle Harris’s New Book, "Yours Truly," is a Thought-Provoking Guide Designed to Help Readers Stay True to Themselves in a World of Distraction and Chaos

Recent release “Yours Truly” from Covenant Books author Kyrelle Harris is a poignant and heartfelt discussion that explores ways in which one can remain faithful to oneself and one’s Christian faith in a world teeming with wickedness and temptation around every corner. Through Harris’s writings, readers will better understand how to protect themselves while maintaining their relationship with God.