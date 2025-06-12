Author Kyrelle Harris’s New Book, "Yours Truly," is a Thought-Provoking Guide Designed to Help Readers Stay True to Themselves in a World of Distraction and Chaos
Recent release “Yours Truly” from Covenant Books author Kyrelle Harris is a poignant and heartfelt discussion that explores ways in which one can remain faithful to oneself and one’s Christian faith in a world teeming with wickedness and temptation around every corner. Through Harris’s writings, readers will better understand how to protect themselves while maintaining their relationship with God.
Milwaukee, WI, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kyrelle Harris, a man of God who values love and treating everyone with kindness and respect, has completed his new book, “Yours Truly”: a powerful and enlightening guide to remaining faithful to oneself and God while faced with temptation and strife.
“‘Yours Truly’ is essentially a book about ‘how to stay righteous in a wicked world’,” writes Harris. “It is a powerful guide to being intellectually aware of what’s going on in life, as well as understanding what you need to do to protect yourself as a Christian.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kyrelle Harris’s new book will captivate readers as they discover how, no matter how many times one may fall, all someone must do is get back up and keep the faith in oneself and God.
Readers can purchase “Yours Truly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
