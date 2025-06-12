Author Cheyanne McNellis’s New Book, “Little Animals,” is a Charming and Lighthearted Take on the Literary Classic "Little Women" That Follows Four Animals on a Farm
Recent release “Little Animals: An adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women” from Page Publishing author Cheyanne McNellis is a captivating tale that follows the daily lives and adventures of four animals who live on a farm under the caring eye of Maw. With their own personalities and quirks, each of the animals shine in unique ways as they work to help Maw maintain their homestead.
New York, NY, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cheyanne McNellis, a loving wife and mother who lives on her family farm in Missouri, where she gardens and spends her time with goats, chickens, cats, and dogs, has completed her new book, “Little Animals: An adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women”: an engaging story that centers around four little animals that live and work together on a farm with their human caretaker, Maw.
“This is a coming-of-age story that follows four little animals who reside on a small farm under the care of Maw,” writes McNellis. “Bessie, Angelica, Meglet, and Jackey aid Maw around the farm while learning new lessons each day. Each with their own personality and quirks, they forge new friendships, self-awareness, and self-acceptance.
“The amiable Bessie is always the first to lend a paw and calming words to her sisters, who seem to always find themselves in difficult or awkward situations. Angelica, with a strong need to be included, is quick to butt heads with the stubborn and brash Jackey. Then there is Meglet, with a concerning fascination and envy for the silk feathers of the silkie chicken. Combine these spunky characters with Maw’s newest editions to the farm and see what unfolds next.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cheyanne McNellis’s adorable story will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Bessie, Angelica, Meglet, and Jackey’s many farmyard adventures as they learn to get along and find common ground despite their differences. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring McNellis’s tale to life, “Little Animals” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this classic story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Little Animals: An adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
