Author Cheyanne McNellis’s New Book, “Little Animals,” is a Charming and Lighthearted Take on the Literary Classic "Little Women" That Follows Four Animals on a Farm

Recent release “Little Animals: An adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women” from Page Publishing author Cheyanne McNellis is a captivating tale that follows the daily lives and adventures of four animals who live on a farm under the caring eye of Maw. With their own personalities and quirks, each of the animals shine in unique ways as they work to help Maw maintain their homestead.