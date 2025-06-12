Author Ryan Evans’s New Book, "The Changing of Seasons," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Troubled Young Man Who Finds Growth and Change Through God
Recent release “The Changing of Seasons” from Page Publishing author Ryan Evans is a thought-provoking novel that centers around a troubled young man who has a sour outlook on life until he meets a new girl at school that changes his perspective. Soon, young Ryan discovers that no matter what life may present, God can always help overcome one’s struggles and trials.
Houston, TX, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Evans, who currently resides in Houston and has a strong faith in God, has completed his new book, “The Changing of Seasons”: a stirring tale of change and healing inspired by true events that follows a troubled young man who discovers a way to turn his life around through his relationship with God and those around him.
“This story is about a young man who is very troubled,” writes Evans. “He has a chip on his shoulder and is mad at everyone for no apparent reason. He meets a new girl in his school who eventually inspires him to change his worldly ways. The main character quickly finds out in the end that no matter what you’ve been through, God is by your side. This is based on true events, mixed with fiction at the same time. He truly walks into his season becoming a different person entirely. I hope you can enjoy and relate at the same time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ryan Evans’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences and will captivate readers as they follow along on this poignant and timeless coming-of-age novel.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Changing of Seasons” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring those who connect with the protagonist to hold on to hope for a brighter tomorrow, and to always remember that God is there to help guide his followers through life’s fires to find the light.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Changing of Seasons” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
