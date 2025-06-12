Author Ryan Evans’s New Book, "The Changing of Seasons," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Troubled Young Man Who Finds Growth and Change Through God

Recent release “The Changing of Seasons” from Page Publishing author Ryan Evans is a thought-provoking novel that centers around a troubled young man who has a sour outlook on life until he meets a new girl at school that changes his perspective. Soon, young Ryan discovers that no matter what life may present, God can always help overcome one’s struggles and trials.