TEDxTheHague Announces "Zoom Out" Theme – Call for Speakers Now Open
The Hague, Netherlands, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TEDxTheHague returns on 8 November 2025 with its flagship event, themed "Zoom Out"—marking the city’s first official TEDx event in five years. The organization has now opened its call for speakers.
In a world constantly fed by micro-moments, social media feeds, and overwhelming streams of information, it's easy to get lost in the noise. "Zoom Out" invites everyone to take a step back and see the bigger picture—personally, locally, and globally. It's a call to pause, reflect, and expand our perspective beyond the immediacy of daily distractions, listen to insightful talks and connect with like-minded individuals passionate about big ideas.
Rather than reacting to fragments, this event encourages to look for alignment, empathy, and space to truly connect across divides. It’s not just about ideas, but about creating space for meaningful connection.
"We’re excited to bring TEDx back to The Hague and grow a community passionate about bold, meaningful ideas. This is more than an event—it’s a catalyst for dialogue," says Wang Jia, TEDxTheHague license holder.
Why This Event Matters for The Hague:
Locally: Examines Dutch identity, community, and cultural shifts
Globally: Seeks fresh approaches to complex challenges
Individually: Encourages clarity beyond daily distractions
Speakers Wanted:
Do you have an idea worth spreading? TEDxTheHague seeks diverse voices—from scientists to artists, activists to entrepreneurs. Applications are now open at https://tedxthehague.com/speaker-signup.
Sponsorship Opportunities:
As a nonprofit, TEDxTheHague relies on partner companies and communities who value thought leadership. Organizations interested to support the cause can contact the team to discuss collaboration.
Contact
TEDxTheHagueContact
Ana Denis
+310687381837
https://tedxthehague.com/
