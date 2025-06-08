LuxRally Travel Named Forbes Travel Guide-Endorsed Agency
Miami, FL, June 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luxury travel firm, LuxRally Travel has been named among select agencies worldwide to be endorsed by Forbes Travel Guide.
Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG") recognized LuxRally Travel for its leadership in the industry, dedication to elevating the role of travel advisors, support of hotels that have earned FTG Star Ratings and engagement with FTG as a trusted source for objective, third-party verification of exceptional hospitality experiences.
FTG is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, ocean cruises and their restaurants. Its 67th annual list in 2025 honors over 1,540 rated hotels in 90 countries. The coveted Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended awards are earned through incognito inspections on FTG’s hundreds of exacting quality and service standards.
“The Forbes Travel Guide has been a core resource for our agency. Their rating system is used by our agents on a daily basis and is fully integrated into our curriculum for new agents. We are proud to be one of the few agencies endorsed by FTG and are committed to continuing a standard of excellence in the travel industry,” said David Eisen, Founder and CEO of LuxRally Travel.
“FTG acknowledges LuxRally Travel’s commitment to world-class service, which complements FTG’s own principles,” said Richard Lebowitz, Senior Vice President of Travel Industry Outreach for Forbes Travel Guide. “Through its endorsed relationship with FTG, LuxRally Travel completed a range of dedicated training, communications and engagement across its advisor network that distinguishes FTG Star Ratings as a trusted source of hotels vetted for service and facility excellence. We are grateful and honored to collaborate with the LuxRally Travel team.”
To learn more about LuxRally Travel, click here, and to learn more about Forbes Travel Guide, click here.
About LuxRally Travel
LuxRally Travel is a full-service travel agency based in Miami, FL, with over 300 agents across the United States. Founded in 2022, LuxRally has rapidly made waves in the industry by reimagining what a modern agency can be. The company pairs cutting-edge technology with a relentless commitment to personalized service. LuxRally bans its agents from charging fees, guarantees client support around the clock, and offers rigorous—yet completely free—training to all of its travel professionals.
About Forbes Travel Guide
Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, ocean cruises and their restaurants. FTG’s anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through their independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.
Contact
Courtney Eisen
+1(850)294-8081
www.luxrallytravel.com/
