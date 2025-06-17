Bullet Proof Diesel Introduces the BulletProof John Deere RE545151 EGR Cooler with H-Core Technology™
Bullet Proof Diesel, a leader in diesel engine reliability, proudly announced the launch of the John Deere EGR Cooler featuring revolutionary H-Core Technology™. This cutting-edge EGR cooler is designed to enhance durability and reliability for John Deere tractors.
Mesa, AZ, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Key Features:
Patented H-Core Technology: The heart of this innovation lies in the H-Core™ design. Unlike traditional EGR coolers, the H-Core™ helically wound stainless-steel tubing allows for natural expansion and contraction during heating and cooling cycles. This ﬂexibility signiﬁcantly reduces of structural failure, ensuring longevity and preventing ruptures.
Optimized Heat Exchange: The increased surface area of the coolant tubes within the EGR cooler makes it a superior heat exchanger. The patented H-Core™ construction outperforms other tube designs, providing better cooling eﬃciency.
Direct Fit Replacement: This John Deere EGR cooler seamlessly replaces the OEM cooler installed at the factory.
Bullet Proof Diesel P/N 6700220 ﬁts John Deere 4045 engines manufactured between 2011 – 2018 (John Deere OE P/N: RE545151).
Warranty: Lifetime, parts-only warranty
Made in the USA: Re-manufactured American-made parts right out of Mesa, Arizona - USA.
About Bullet Proof Diesel
Bullet Proof Diesel is committed to providing the best products for diesel engines. Our EGR coolers, water pumps, FICM, oil coolers, and installation kits are engineered for years of reliability and performance.
