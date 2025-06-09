Behind Closed Doors: Depicting Emotional and Psychological Abuse On Screen - Webinar on June 20, 2025
Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is hosting a second webinar on June 20. The webinar will be in connection with the upcoming episodic film, "The Atonement Series" that is based on an award winning short film titled, "Death of a Drunk." The series deals with complex issues including domestic violence and mental illness. This free webinar will be informative, interactive, and include interesting guest panelists.
Washington, DC, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is excited to announce its upcoming episodic film project, "The Atonement Series." This series will delve into the complex world of domestic violence and mental illness. The story sheds light on the psychological and emotional impact that domestic violence and intimate partner violence has on victims.
Movie Mad Entertainment LLC welcomes partnerships with organizations and individuals who share the commitment of battling injustices and advocating for survivors. Through the process of collaboration, their main advocacy goals are to increase awareness and prevention of domestic violence.
Webinars and information sessions help to increase community awareness, prevention, and resource sharing. The public is invited to attend a free Zoom webinar that will be held on Friday, June 20, 7:00 pm EST. The webinar will be informative, interactive, and include guest panelists. Featured guests include the series creator, Vanessa D. Anthony, and domestic violence subject matter expert, Michele Jones of the Time To Fly Foundation.
For more information about the series and to register for the webinar, please contact Daniel Preacher at d.preacher@moviemadent.com or visit theatonementseries.com.
