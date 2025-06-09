Behind Closed Doors: Depicting Emotional and Psychological Abuse On Screen - Webinar on June 20, 2025

Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is hosting a second webinar on June 20. The webinar will be in connection with the upcoming episodic film, "The Atonement Series" that is based on an award winning short film titled, "Death of a Drunk." The series deals with complex issues including domestic violence and mental illness. This free webinar will be informative, interactive, and include interesting guest panelists.