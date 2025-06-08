New Book Examines Links Between Fractal Patterns and Ancient Spiritual Concepts
"The Fractal Gospel," a new book by Juan F. Culajay, explores how fractal patterns in nature may provide insight into spiritual concepts across cultures. Drawing on science, philosophy, and comparative mythology, the book examines how recurring structures influence reality, life, and consciousness.
Orlando, FL, June 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author Juan F. Culajay has published a new book that explores how self-repeating patterns in nature, known as fractals, may relate to spiritual concepts found in traditions around the world.
Titled The Fractal Gospel, the book draws from scientific research, philosophy, and comparative mythology to examine how fractal structures appear at multiple levels of reality, including physical systems, life, and consciousness. The work suggests that these recurring patterns may provide insight into spiritual ideas that have been passed down across cultures.
Organized into five parts with seven chapters each, the book’s structure reflects the author’s perspective that reality and wisdom often follow patterned forms across time and belief systems.
As part of his research, Culajay conducted an extensive study of folklore, religious texts, and global mythologies, identifying themes and motifs that consistently appear in different cultures.
“This is not a religious book, nor is it fantasy,” said Juan F. Culajay. “It is a rational, pattern-based exploration of how the architecture of reality explains concepts that have appeared across cultures for thousands of years — through the lens of modern science.”
Topics addressed in the book include:
Fractals and the structure of reality
Entropy and balance
Fractal patterns in life and consciousness
Repeating motifs in mythology, religion, and folklore
Consciousness as a fractal process
Systems-based interpretations of spiritual ideas
The Fractal Gospel was published in June 2025.
For reference, visit: https://thefractalgospel.com.
About the Author
Juan F. Culajay is a scientist, philosopher, and founder of the God is Digital project, which explores the intersection of technology, consciousness, and the fractal nature of reality.
Media Contact:
Juan Culajay
God is Digital
Email: frank@godisdigital.com
Website: https://thefractalgospel.com
Titled The Fractal Gospel, the book draws from scientific research, philosophy, and comparative mythology to examine how fractal structures appear at multiple levels of reality, including physical systems, life, and consciousness. The work suggests that these recurring patterns may provide insight into spiritual ideas that have been passed down across cultures.
Organized into five parts with seven chapters each, the book’s structure reflects the author’s perspective that reality and wisdom often follow patterned forms across time and belief systems.
As part of his research, Culajay conducted an extensive study of folklore, religious texts, and global mythologies, identifying themes and motifs that consistently appear in different cultures.
“This is not a religious book, nor is it fantasy,” said Juan F. Culajay. “It is a rational, pattern-based exploration of how the architecture of reality explains concepts that have appeared across cultures for thousands of years — through the lens of modern science.”
Topics addressed in the book include:
Fractals and the structure of reality
Entropy and balance
Fractal patterns in life and consciousness
Repeating motifs in mythology, religion, and folklore
Consciousness as a fractal process
Systems-based interpretations of spiritual ideas
The Fractal Gospel was published in June 2025.
For reference, visit: https://thefractalgospel.com.
About the Author
Juan F. Culajay is a scientist, philosopher, and founder of the God is Digital project, which explores the intersection of technology, consciousness, and the fractal nature of reality.
Media Contact:
Juan Culajay
God is Digital
Email: frank@godisdigital.com
Website: https://thefractalgospel.com
Contact
God is DigitalContact
Juan Culajay
281-785-3874
https://godis.digital
Juan Culajay
281-785-3874
https://godis.digital
Categories