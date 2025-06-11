Zhengzhou Chaokuo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.’s FLSUN Ultra-Speed 3D Printers Break Efficiency Limits, Doubling Industrial Manufacturers’ Production Capacity
From "Slow Work Yields Fine Products" to "High Speed with High Quality": How Ultra-Fast 3D Printing Solutions Are Reshaping Production Processes.
San Francisco, CA, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Industry Pain Points: Why Is Your 3D Printing Business Always Hindered by "Speed"?
In the 3D printing industry, "speed and productivity" remain the core bottlenecks for business growth. Whether you're an individual maker, a small-to-medium-sized print farm, or a large-scale production enterprise, the following challenges persist:
Slow Speed: Traditional devices are limited to 600mm/s, taking hours to complete even a simple model, severely impacting order fulfillment efficiency.
Small Build Volume: A 200×200mm printing area forces industrial parts to be split for printing, adding extra time and labor costs while limiting output.
Waste Accumulation: Low-end 3D printers suffer from poor precision and unstable layer control, leading to dimensional deviations and excessive material consumption.
"The most frustrating thing isn’t a lack of orders—it’s seeing orders you can’t accept." -A 3D print farm owner confessed.
In today’s competitive landscape, where delivery cycles determine success, these inefficiencies are stifling business growth.
FLSUN Ultra-speed 3D Printers: Redefining Productivity Standards
As a pioneer in ultra-fast 3D printing solutions, FLSUN introduces the S1 PRO & T1 PRO series, leveraging breakthrough technology to help businesses achieve exponential productivity gains：
Core Advantages: Comprehensive Upgrades in Speed, Stability, and Output
Real Case: Print Farm Triples Output, Cuts Costs by 50%
"I almost quit this industry because of productivity issues." — A 3D print farm owner
One struggling 3D printing farm faced a critical challenge: clients needed 30cm display models, but traditional machines took 4.5 hours per piece, capping daily output at just 11 units. During peak demand, even overtime couldn’t prevent delays, costing them 30% of their loyal customers.
After adopting the FLSUN T1 Pro, the Delta 3D printer, everything changed. The first 30cm model was completed in just 1 hour and 3 minutes, drastically boosting efficiency. Now, the same order volume is delivered in 3 days instead of 7, with daily production doubling to 22 units. With fewer machines, the farm slashed facility, electricity, and labor costs—reducing total expenses by nearly half. Recently, they even secured rush orders from international brands, achieving what once seemed impossible.
Break Through Productivity Barriers—Today
Whether you're a startup studio or a scaled 3D print farm, FLSUN ultra-speed 3D printers deliver faster, more stable, and cost-efficient production solutions. Act now and supercharge your business growth.
Limited-Time Offer to Fuel Your Efficiency Transformation
From June 7, enter the discount code (10OFF) to enjoy a 10% discount.
FB：https://bit.ly/4jEurYN
Learn more:
S1PRO: https://reurl.cc/aeZ02l
T1 PRO: https://reurl.cc/W0AajZ
