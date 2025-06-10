JU Miner Launches New 2025 Cloud Mining Plans Amid Crypto Market Boom

As Bitcoin (BTC) goes past the $105,000 mark and crypto markets ride a powerful 2025 rally, JU Miner, a UK-based cloud mining platform, has officially announced the rollout of its latest mining plans. The update arrives at a pivotal moment, enabling both newcomers and seasoned investors to earn daily passive income from digital assets, without the cost or complexity of traditional mining hardware.