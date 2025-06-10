Serbian Guitar Virtuoso Igor Lisul Releases Fourth Solo Album "Wasted Years"
Kikinda, Serbia and Montenegro, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Igor Lisul, the acclaimed Serbian art rock instrumental guitar player, has unveiled his fourth solo album titled "Wasted Years." Known for his distinctive blend of ambient soundscapes and intricate guitar work, Lisul's latest release continues to push the boundaries of instrumental music.
"Wasted Years" showcases Lisul’s mastery in creating immersive auditory experiences without the use of lyrics, relying solely on the expressive power of the guitar. The album features a collection of ambient tracks that reflect a deep emotional journey, combining technical skill with atmospheric textures. Lisul’s approach resonates with fans of art rock and instrumental genres alike, offering a fresh and contemplative listening experience.
Commenting on the release, Igor Lisul said, "With 'Wasted Years,' I wanted to explore the passage of time and the emotions tied to reflection and memory. Each track is a piece of that story, crafted to invite listeners into a space of introspection and calm."
"Wasted Years" is now available on all major streaming platforms and digital music stores. Lisul continues to build his reputation as one of Serbia’s leading instrumental guitar artists, contributing significantly to the art rock scene both locally and internationally.
About Igor Lisul
Igor Lisul is a Serbian art rock guitarist and composer based in Kikinda. With a career marked by innovative instrumental albums, Lisul has garnered a dedicated following for his unique sound that blends ambient and rock elements. His work is characterized by expressive guitar solos and atmospheric arrangements, making him a prominent figure in the niche of instrumental music.
